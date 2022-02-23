Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Intevac worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 122.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 445,363 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 44,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intevac alerts:

In other Intevac news, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $150,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IVAC. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IVAC stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Intevac, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $119.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

Intevac Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.