Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $843,467,000 after buying an additional 546,241 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $491,152,000 after buying an additional 369,335 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,863,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $170,050,000 after buying an additional 211,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Halliburton by 8.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,176,074 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $142,791,000 after purchasing an additional 495,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 406.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $113,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $34.32.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.