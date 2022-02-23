Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

