NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NTWK opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.89. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTWK. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

