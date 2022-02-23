NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NTWK opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.89. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In related news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
