NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,894 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $797.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.75. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $45.12.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

