Netbox Coin (NBX) 1-Day Volume Tops $131.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $286,208.13 and approximately $131.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00095020 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,706,663 coins and its circulating supply is 78,893,931 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

