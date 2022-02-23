Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Reaches $346.56 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Nervos Network has a market cap of $346.56 million and approximately $10.78 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 22.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,535.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.37 or 0.06975652 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00285794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00016254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.87 or 0.00777582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00070860 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.80 or 0.00401746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.31 or 0.00221961 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,704,117,291 coins and its circulating supply is 29,879,571,093 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.