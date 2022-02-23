NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.650-$-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.74 million.

NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 23,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,670. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NeoGenomics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.89.

In other news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

