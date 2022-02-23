NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $305.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.15) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.22) to GBX 300 ($4.08) in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $253.16.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.39. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 295,503 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,616,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after purchasing an additional 323,471 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 364,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

