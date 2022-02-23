Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
NGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
NGS opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.89. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.92.
About Natural Gas Services Group
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.