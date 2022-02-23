Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

NGS opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.89. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

