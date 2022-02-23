National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NSA stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.09. 8,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,819. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.39. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
