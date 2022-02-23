National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,301 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 27.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,416,000 after buying an additional 1,377,056 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 203.5% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,767,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,385 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $45,981,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 32.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,143,000 after purchasing an additional 419,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 53.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,402,000 after purchasing an additional 316,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

