National Bank of Canada (NA) to Release Earnings on Friday

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect National Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$2.25 per share for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$102.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$99.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$99.90. The stock has a market cap of C$34.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$75.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cormark dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$103.19.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$103.27 per share, with a total value of C$28,605.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86. Also, Director Denis Girouard acquired 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,171.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,399,871.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 73,517 shares of company stock worth $4,226,650.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

