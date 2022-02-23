National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a report issued on Monday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.83.

TSE:SPB opened at C$11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$10.85 and a one year high of C$16.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

