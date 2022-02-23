National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.35

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $10.99. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 126,100 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.
National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Australia Bank (NABZY)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.