National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,321 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 29.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after buying an additional 13,917,795 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $228,420,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,681 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

