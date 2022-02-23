National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

