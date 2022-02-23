National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,732 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 169.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,964,000 after acquiring an additional 48,654 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 85.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS opened at $158.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.34 and a 200-day moving average of $180.62. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $129.09 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.69.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,525,845.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,411 shares of company stock valued at $38,795,210 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

