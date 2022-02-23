National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,511 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,482,000 after buying an additional 199,710 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $91.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.38.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

