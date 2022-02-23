National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,345,000 after purchasing an additional 166,860 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,659,185. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $439.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $456.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

