National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,904. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $238.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

