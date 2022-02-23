N-able (NABL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

N-able (NYSE:NABL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

N-able stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96. N-able has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at about $638,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of N-able by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, N-able presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

