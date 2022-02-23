MT. Carmel Public Utility Co (OTC:MCPB) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

MT. Carmel Public Utility Co (OTC:MCPB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of MT. Carmel Public Utility stock remained flat at $$22.26 during trading on Wednesday. MT. Carmel Public Utility has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.26.

