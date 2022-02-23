MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.650-$3.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MS&AD Insurance Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.19. 36,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.43. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

