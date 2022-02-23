Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MOS traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,715,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,047. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 63,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Mosaic by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

