Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,344.94

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,344.94 ($18.29) and traded as low as GBX 1,162 ($15.80). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,190 ($16.18), with a volume of 6,688 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,344.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,345.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market cap of £633.14 million and a P/E ratio of 39.67.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile (LON:MAB1)
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
See Also
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.