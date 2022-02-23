Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,344.94

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,344.94 ($18.29) and traded as low as GBX 1,162 ($15.80). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,190 ($16.18), with a volume of 6,688 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,344.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,345.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market cap of £633.14 million and a P/E ratio of 39.67.

In other news, insider Ben Thompson acquired 24 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,305 ($17.75) per share, for a total transaction of £313.20 ($425.95). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 123 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.68) per share, for a total transaction of £1,599 ($2,174.62). In the last quarter, insiders bought 317 shares of company stock worth $417,500.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

