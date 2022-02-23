Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.65

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.65 and traded as low as C$5.37. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.38, with a volume of 16,035 shares.

MRT.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of C$342.62 million and a P/E ratio of 70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.64.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

