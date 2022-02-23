Morgan Stanley Trims Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Target Price to $24.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BASE. Zacks Investment Research cut Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

BASE stock opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,863,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

