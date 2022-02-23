Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of FIGS worth $52,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIGS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,641,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $171,202,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth $77,927,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FIGS by 10,185.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,224 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.99. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,597,603.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

