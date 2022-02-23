Morgan Stanley Lowers TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Equal Weight

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.20.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TransUnion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after buying an additional 2,499,719 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TransUnion by 2.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,466,000 after acquiring an additional 71,121 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 6.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,723,000 after acquiring an additional 230,285 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in TransUnion by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,568,000 after acquiring an additional 111,864 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.