Morgan Stanley Has $50.92 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,760 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $50,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 108,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 41,213 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 52,198 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 71,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,868,000.

BATS:BBJP opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.69.

