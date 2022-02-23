Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,095,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 489,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Marathon Oil worth $55,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,837,000 after purchasing an additional 335,343 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,961,000 after purchasing an additional 104,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,312,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,981,000 after purchasing an additional 86,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,589,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,445,000 after purchasing an additional 206,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

