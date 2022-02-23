Morgan Stanley Buys 186,483 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,483 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.27% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $51,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1,054.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

DWX opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.41 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

