Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.40% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $53,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 302.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000.
NXTG opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average is $79.09. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $83.49.
