Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.76. 174,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,316. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 877,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after acquiring an additional 160,173 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

