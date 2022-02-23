Moelis & Company (MC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/16/2022 – Moelis & Company was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2022 – Moelis & Company was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Moelis & Company's shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2021 results show higher expenses and rise in revenues. The company’s solid organic growth initiatives, driven by its global expansion efforts, along with diverse operations across sectors and industries, bode well for the future. Further, restructuring activities across the globe, and solid mergers and acquisitions (M&As) will support growth. Given its solid liquidity positions, the company is likely to keep enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, persistently increasing costs as the company continues with its hiring spree and a tough operating backdrop will likely hurt its profitability.”

2/11/2022 – Moelis & Company was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

2/10/2022 – Moelis & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Moelis & Company was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2022 – Moelis & Company was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

1/4/2022 – Moelis & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MC stock opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.67. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 87.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 657,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,415,000 after buying an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,113,000 after buying an additional 50,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after buying an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

