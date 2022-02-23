Modus Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Modus Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.69. The company had a trading volume of 74,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.98 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.54 and a 200-day moving average of $205.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

