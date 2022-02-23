Modus Advisors LLC Sells 436 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,558. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

