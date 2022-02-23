Modus Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Modus Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.26. 412,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,391,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.74 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.