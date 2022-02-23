Modus Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Modus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 52,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,218. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

