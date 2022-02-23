ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.89. ModivCare posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ModivCare.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MODV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,070,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $982,000.

NASDAQ MODV traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $100.54 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

