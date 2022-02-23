Modiv Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of MDV traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,674. Modiv has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99.

Get Modiv alerts:

About Modiv (Get Rating)

Modiv Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages single-tenant net-lease industrial, retail and office real estate. Modiv Inc is based in NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.