MML Investors Services LLC Sells 27,116 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,116 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,318,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 335.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,824 shares during the period.

Shares of IBUY stock opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $137.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.88.

