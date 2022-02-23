MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,097 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,857 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of RF opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

