MML Investors Services LLC Buys 66,467 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 624.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,467 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.12% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 268,350 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 113.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 173,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 165,439 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after buying an additional 151,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $3,577,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of ILPT opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.98. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILPT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.