MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,513 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 113.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

