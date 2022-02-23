MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 19.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 111.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,265 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fortive by 5.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Fortive by 8.9% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTV opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average of $73.23. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.97 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

Several analysts have commented on FTV shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

