MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH) Stock Price Up 0.5%

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.80 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 40.40 ($0.55). Approximately 253,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 523,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.20 ($0.55).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.20 million and a PE ratio of -12.56.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.
MJ Hudson Group Company Profile (LON:MJH)
MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.
