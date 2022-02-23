MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH) Stock Price Up 0.5%

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.80 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 40.40 ($0.55). Approximately 253,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 523,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.20 ($0.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.20 million and a PE ratio of -12.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, insider Matthew Donald Hudson bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £15,375 ($20,909.83). Also, insider Andreas Tautscher purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £7,498 ($10,197.20). In the last quarter, insiders bought 122,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,302,890.

MJ Hudson Group Company Profile (LON:MJH)

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

