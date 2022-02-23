MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MIXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.35%.

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

