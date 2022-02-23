Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $39.91 million and approximately $747,901.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for about $35.51 or 0.00091394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,703.30 or 0.06958083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,788.06 or 0.99837507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00047168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00049850 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

